Protect yourself against E. coli and know when to see a doctor

Amid the news of yet another food recall due to E. coli contamination, many people are wondering what they can do to keep themselves safe.

A meatpacking company this week recalled more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef amid fears it was tainted with the bacteria.

At least 19 people in Minnesota became ill after consuming the beef, which was shipped to restaurants, according to federal health officials. An investigation is ongoing, the Associated Press reported.

KEEP YOUR KITCHEN BACTERIA-FREE WITH THESE FOOD SAFETY TIPS FOR HOME COOKS

The ground beef recall came on the heels of a massive recall of organic carrots that were also contaminated with E. coli. That outbreak, so far, has sickened people in at least 18 states and killed at least one, according to reports.

E. coli — the more common name of the bacterium Escherichia coli — is a type of bacterium found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals, according to the CDC's website.

People can contract E. coli through a myriad of sources, including contaminated water and food and contact with animals.

Eating meat that has not been cooked sufficiently to kill E. coli can cause infection, according to Mitzi D. Baum, CEO of Stop Foodborne Illness in Chicago.

"Among other known sources of infection is consumption of sprouts, lettuce, salami, unpasteurized milk (and milk products) and unpasteurized juice, and swimming in or drinking sewage-contaminated water ," she told Fox News Digital.

How to stay safe

So how can people stay safe — and when should they go to a doctor if they suspect they are ill?

E. COLI OUTBREAK LINKED TO MCDONALD’S BURGERS: HOW TO SPOT THE SYMPTOMS

Mena Mirhom, M.D., FAPA, an assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, told Fox News Digital that concerned consumers should exercise the "4C" method when it comes to food safety.

These four Cs, he said, are "clean," "cut," "cook," and "chill."

A person should "wash food and hands thoroughly, especially now."

A person should "wash food and hands thoroughly, especially now," he said.

Additionally, people should "separate raw chicken, beef and seafood" to prevent contamination, including using separate cutting boards when preparing food.

Cooking food "thoroughly" will inhibit bacteria growth, he said, as will refrigerating food immediately.

Letting food sit at room temperature can result in a favorable environment for bacteria, including E. coli, to flourish.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While anyone can contract E. coli, certain groups – including children under age 5 and adults over age 65, as well as those with weakened immune systems – are at an increased risk of serious complications, including death.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Some types of E. coli bacteria cause diarrhea, noted the CDC website. Diarrhea can be dangerous, particularly in young children.

To decide about seeking medical treatment, Mirhom referenced a mnemonic device known as "BATHS."

B, said Mirhom, stands for "bloody diarrhea," "A" is for "abdominal pain that's persistent," "T" is for "temperature" – meaning a fever over 101 degrees - H is a "hydration issue, becoming dehydrated or showing discolored urine," and "S" is for "symptoms that persist for three to four days."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with suspected E. coli with symptoms that fall under the "BATHS" conditions should contact a doctor, he said.

Melissa Rudy of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.