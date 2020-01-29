Beyonce’s Adidas collab compared to Popeyes’ uniforms, fast food chain responds with own fashion line

Pop-beys?

Popeyes has debuted a fashion line that looks eerily similar to a collection released by Queen Bey last week – which looked eerily similar to Popeyes’ own uniforms.

The quasi-meta looks were shared by Popeyes Wednesday as a way to offer “fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time,” referencing the Beyonce collection, part of her Ivy Park fashion brand and in collaboration with Adidas, which quickly sold out.

When Beyonce first dropped her collection, members of the Bey Hive were quick to point out its similarities to the fast-food chain’s uniforms.

A similarity that Popeyes, according to a press release, doesn’t feel is accidental.

“The resemblance between both outfits is especially fitting considering the star behind the collection is a loyal Popeyes fan and even has a Popeyes-for-life card.”

Now Popeyes has taken it upon itself to offer its own 10-item collection that features “some of the brand’s most iconic maroon and orange uniform designs,” a press release read.

To release the line, Popeyes used its own team members as models and announced that 100 percent of the limited-edition collection would go to the Popeyes Foundation, its charitable arm.