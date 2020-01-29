Pizza shop owner takes down sign that says 'fat people are harder to kidnap'

With comedy, timing is everything.

A pizza place in Ohio came under fire for posting a sign with a joke about kidnapping on it. Unfortunately, the owner apparently didn’t realize that January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Jeremy Clemetson, owner of East of Chicago Pizza in Barberton, Ohio, posted a sign advertising his pizza place with the slogan “Fat people are harder to kidnap,” Fox 6 Now reports. While he’s reportedly used the slogan before at his restaurant and on their Facebook page with no issues, this time was different.

“I thought it would be a good idea to put up some funny signs,” he explained to the news outlet. “Most people seem to like them. I scour the internet for different signs that people have had. Sometimes I use them. Sometimes I reinvent my own. I also have got some of my funny signs from customers.”

This sign, however, reportedly inspired someone to write an email to corporate headquarters complaining about the joke being in poor taste due to January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“I never even thought about it in that way, and as soon as I thought it, because kidnapping is not a joke, we are taking it down,” Clemetson explained.

“I have seven kids of my own,” he continued. “I'm from the community here. I've lived here pretty much all of my life. I live in Barberton. I have strong roots here. I never even thought about it as the kidnapping aspect. I just meant it to be funny.”

