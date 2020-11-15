Burglar caught on camera making pizza after breaking into California restaurant

Police in California are calling him the "Pizza Burglar."

Authorities said a man broke into a Fullerton restaurant a week ago, stealing money and other items. He must have been hungry: Security cameras caught him also taking the time to make himself a pizza.

The Fullerton Police Department confirmed on Facebook that the suspect in the Big Slice Pizza burglary has been arrested. According to a post on the department’s social media page, the man also stole the restaurant's delivery car as he left.

Security footage posted to Facebook shows the man wearing gloves and preparing dough for his pizza.

The suspect stole $500 in cash, several electronic items, tools and multiple six-packs of beer, WAVE 3 News reports. He reportedly also brought a toy gun with him and spent about two hours in the restaurant.

“Seventeen years of business, first time it happened,” Big Slice manager Rafael Calles told the news outlet. “For us, it was a big hit because we had to close the store, make a report, call service to restore the service for the store, so we can keep in operation.”

Calles did, however, admit that he found the footage of the man preparing the pizza “kind of funny.”

On Facebook, the police department wrote, “You’ve heard of the Hamburglar? Well, meet the Pizza Burglar!"

"Before he stole their delivery car to leave, he couldn’t resist his craving and helped himself to making a pizza pie! FPD identified, located and arrested him. Needless to say, jail doesn’t serve his favorite meal.”