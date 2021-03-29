Pickle margarita officially debuts at Taco Cabana restaurants

Pickle-flavored margaritas are no joke.

A restaurant chain took one of its old April Fool’s Day jokes and made it a reality. This is especially good news for people that like pickles and margaritas and are sick of not being able to enjoy them at the same time.

Taco Cabana, a chain of Mexican restaurants, announced on its social media pages that its seasonal lineup of flavored margaritas would include a pickle-flavored drink this year. The marketing for the drink insists the special is serious, as the restaurant had previously announced a similar spin for an April Fool’s Day prank in 2019.

Apparently, the joke drink was met with enough curiosity and interest for the restaurant to make it real in 2021.

On Facebook, the restaurant wrote, "An old April Fool’s joke is this year’s sensation! The Pickle Margarita has arrived at (Taco Cabana)!" In addition to the pickle-rita, the restaurant is also offering mango jalapeno and strawberry mint flavors in its seasonal lineup.

While fans have acknowledged that a pickle-flavored margarita sounds unusual, many seem to be interested in trying it. On Twitter, one user wrote, "There’s a pickle-flavored margarita at taco cabana and I’m...intrigued?"

Another user wrote, "A pickle margarita? Absolutely I’ll take 3."

One satisfied customer posted, "The new pickle margaritas from (Taco Cabana) are so good."

One even claimed the pickle margarita actually marks an important life milestone for them.

"Friends, I'm fully vaccinated and I'm going out for the first time, besides Dr. appts, since January 2020," onetweeted. "Is this OK? Should I still be staying home? I want to go to Taco Cabana for a pickle margarita. I'll wear a mask. I'm just testing the waters of being human again."