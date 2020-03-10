Pi Day Deals: The restaurants and fast-food chains offering discounted pie on March 14

Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant of pi (π, or 3.14), is celebrated the world over by mathematicians and academics. But for the rest of us, it’s an excuse to eat pie!

These days, Pi Day (March 14) is observed by anyone who expresses a passing interest in pie, be it fruit-based, sweet potato, or of the pizza “pie” variety. To that end, several grocers and restaurant chains have started advertising deals on all sorts of pies and pie-related offerings — and you don’t even have to be a know-it-all, smarty-pants mathlete to take advantage of ‘em.

After all, why do they get to have all the fun and/or pies?

7-Eleven

In celebration of “everybody’s favorite math holiday,” 7-Eleven is offering a deal on not one, but two different deals: On March 14, “7Rewards” customers can purchase whole pizzas for $3.14 each, either in-store or via delivery through the 7NOW app. 7Rewards members can also purchase 50-cent slices in-store, all day. (To become a 7Rewards member, 7-Eleven customers merely need to download the app and sign up.)

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Dine-in customers can order a mini one-topping deep dish pizza at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse for just $3.14 on Pi Day. “You don’t need to be a mathematician to know this is a great deal,” BJ’s says.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is offering $3.14 pizzas on Pi Day, but only on March 14 after 3:14 p.m. (until closing time).

Bojangles

“Combining math and dessert has never been so much fun,” says Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles’ vice president of menu and culinary innovation, in what might be one of the saddest statements ever spoken. In any event, Bojangles customers can purchase three of the chain’s famous sweet potato pies for just $3.14 on Pi Day 2020.

Boston Market

In honor of Pi Day, Boston Market is offering a free, additional pot pie for customers who purchase a pot pie and a medium drink. Diners wishing to redeem their free pies must present a coupon found at BostonMarket.com.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Diners at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen can take advantage of the chain’s one-day-only Pie One, Get One deal on March 14. Customers who purchase one of the chain’s homemade chicken pot pies can take home a second pot pie free of charge.

Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery

Marie Callender's locations are offering patrons a free slice of pie with the purchase of a full-price adult entree. Diners must present a coupon upon ordering; exclusions apply.

Papa John's

On March 14, customers who order a large pizza at the regular price from participating Papa John's outlets can purchase a second large pizza — with one topping — for just $3.14. Just remember to order using the code 314LG.

Your Pie

Participating locations of the fast-casual Your Pie pizza chain are offering $3.14 pizzas in honor of "Your Pi(e) Day 2020." Anyone wishing to unlock the discount must be a Your Pie Rewards app user. The chain also warns that special dietary requests may not be able to be accommodated due to "high volume" on Pi Day.