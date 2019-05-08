Philadelphia has the best restaurant in the US, according to the James Beard Foundation

Calling all foodies — there’s a new city demanding you and your taste buds' attention.

The James Beard Foundation, considered the Oscars in the food world, has declared Philadelphia restaurant Zahav the winner of Outstanding Restaurant at Monday night’s awards.

The restaurant, described as serving up modern Israeli cuisine, scooped up the coveted title for demonstrating “consistent excellent in food, atmosphere, service and operations.”

This is the first time the popular eatery, which opened in 2008 nestled in Philly’s Old City district, takes home the title of Outstanding Restaurant, but Zahav is not new to winning. Co-owner and chef Michael Solomonov won outstanding chef in 2017 and the restaurant’s pastry chef, Camille Cogswell, won in the rising star category in 2018.

Though the City of Brotherly Love seems to be rising in culinary fame, the old school favorites – New York City, San Francisco and Chicago – all fared well, earning nine awards among them.