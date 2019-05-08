Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Restaurants
Published

Philadelphia has the best restaurant in the US, according to the James Beard Foundation

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Calling all foodies — there’s a new city demanding you and your taste buds' attention.

'FINE-CASUAL' DINING TREND GROWING IN SAN FRANCISCO, WHERE PATRONS ARE THEIR OWN WAITERS

The James Beard Foundation, considered the Oscars in the food world, has declared Philadelphia restaurant Zahav the winner of Outstanding Restaurant at Monday night’s awards.

The James Beard Foundation, considered the Oscars in the food world, has declared Philadelphia restaurant Zahav the winner of Outstanding Restaurant at Monday night’s awards. (Google Maps)

The James Beard Foundation, considered the Oscars in the food world, has declared Philadelphia restaurant Zahav the winner of Outstanding Restaurant at Monday night’s awards.

The restaurant, described as serving up modern Israeli cuisine, scooped up the coveted title for demonstrating “consistent excellent in food, atmosphere, service and operations.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the first time the popular eatery, which opened in 2008 nestled in Philly’s Old City district, takes home the title of Outstanding Restaurant, but Zahav is not new to winning. Co-owner and chef Michael Solomonov won outstanding chef in 2017 and the restaurant’s pastry chef, Camille Cogswell, won in the rising star category in 2018.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though the City of Brotherly Love seems to be rising in culinary fame, the old school favorites – New York City, San Francisco and Chicago – all fared well, earning nine awards among them.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.