Pesto Pizza with Arugula and Goat Cheese, Chicken Sausage Pizza, and Strawberry Nutella Dessert Pizza

As the summer months roll on, the visitors continue to roll in. The kids have established their monopoly over the hours usually taken up by school, and pool parties and cookouts claim many of your evenings. With all of the entertaining and festivities, you are often left with little time to prepare a meal, so with the few minutes you do have, keep it simple and fun.

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser- easy to make and fun for the kids. Gather your friends, put the young ones to work and throw together this Arugula Pesto Pizza, Chicken Sausage Pizza and (my personal favorite) Strawberry Nutella Dessert Pizza. This meal leaves something for everyone and adds new meaning to the phrase ‘Easy as pie!’

Pesto Pizza with Arugula and Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

1 unbaked pizza crust

1/2 cup pesto sauce

3 Tomatoes, sliced thin

8 oz of goat cheese

1 cup of arugula

2 tsp of olive oil

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 400

2. Spread pesto evenly over pizza crust

3. Cut goat cheese into thin slices and lay across pizza crust

4. Place tomato slices over the goat cheese, and brush the crust edges with olive oil

5. Place pizza in oven and bake for 10 minutes, until crust is golden brown

6. Remove pizza from oven and allow it to cool for 3-4 minutes, so the cheese will set

7. Cover the pizza with arugula, cut, and enjoy!

Chicken Sausage Pizza

Ingredients:

1 unbaked pizza crust

1 8oz can of your favorite pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

4 precooked chicken sausage links, sliced into rounds

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Preparation:

1. Spoon pizza sauce evenly over top of the crust

2. Top sauce with two cups of mozzarella cheese

3. Evenly place chicken sausage rounds over top of the pizza

4. Sprinkle parmesan evenly over pizza

5. Bake at 400 for 15-20 minutes

Strawberry Nutella Dessert Pizza

Ingredients:

1 unbaked pizza crust

1 jar of Nutella or Chocolate Spread

1 cup of sliced strawberries

Powdered Sugar, for sprinkling

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 400

2. Place plain pizza crust in oven for 10 minutes, just to get the crust warm and slightly crispy

3. Remove from oven and spread Nutella (as much as you wish) evenly over crust

4. Top with sliced strawberries

5. Sprinkle powdered sugar over the top of the berries, cut and enjoy!

Kris Schoels is the editor of Young Married Chic -- a blog devoted to baking, fashion, home decor and travel.