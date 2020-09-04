Paula Deen shares her favorite dishes that bring people together

TWICE BAKED POTATO CASSEROLE

Ingredients

8 medium (about 4 lbs) baking potatoes

1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese ; shredded

1 pint sour cream

2 cloves garlic ; minced

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup chives, chopped (for garnish)

6 slices bacon, cooked crisp, drained, and crumbled for garnish

10-12 Servings

Directions

1, Preheat the oven to 350-degree (F). Pierce the potatoes and place on a baking pan. Bake the potatoes for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until very soft.

2. Peel and mash the potatoes in a large bowl with a potato masher or the back of a fork. Add the cream cheese, butter, 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, and the sour cream. Stir well. Add the garlic, salt, and pepper and stir again.

3. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with vegetable oil cooking spray. Place the potatoes into the dish. The casserole may now be covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated until ready to bake.

4. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350-degrees (F). Remove the plastic wrap and bake the potatoes for 30-35 mins., until hot. Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup cheddar cheese over the top of the casserole and return to the oven for about 5 minutes, until the cheese melts. Garnish with the chopped chives and crumbled bacon before serving.

WILD CAUGHT ALASKAN SALMON DIP

Ingredients

3/4 lb smoked salmon

8oz cream cheese

1 tsp Paula Deen hot sauce, or other favorite hot sauce

1 bunch finely chopped green onions

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

Paula Deen Silly Salt to taste, or other favorite seasoning

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup sour cream

Mix first 8 ingredients then fold in 1/4 cup sour cream

Serve with buttery crackers.

PEACH COBBLER

Ingredients

8 tablespoons butter (1 stick) butter

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup self-rising flour

3/4 cup milk

One 28-ounce can sliced peaches in syrup (undrained)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put butter in deep baking dish and place in oven to melt. Mix sugar and flour; add milk slowly to prevent lumping. Pour over melted butter. Do not stir. Spoon fruit on top during baking. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes. Good with fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Variation: When available, fresh fruit is wonderful. You may use fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, cherries, apples, peaches or pears. Simply clean, peel and core 2 cups of fruit and mix with 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water. In a saucepan, bring mixture to a boil and then simmer for about 10 minutes. Stir often, making sure sugar is completely dissolved. Substitute this for the canned peaches.