Oregon distillery giving away free hand sanitizer

It time to start thinking out of the box.

As people across the country try to prepare and stock up for possible quarantines, certain products are becoming harder and harder to find. With hand sanitizer being one of the most sought after items, some companies are starting to find new ways to serve their customers.

The Shine Distillery and Grill in Portland, Ore., has started producing its own homemade hand sanitizer. According to a post on their Facebook page, bottles of the cleaning product are available for their customers.

On Facebook, the distillery posted, "House distilled hand cleaner made at Shine- stop by if you’re in need. We’re handing out free bottles while the supplies last!"

According to Fox 12 Oregon, the sanitizer is made from a product the distillery produces while making drinkable alcohol. During the process, some of the liquid produced isn't for consumption and the distillery normally uses it as a cleaner.

Jon Poteet, the owner of the distillery, told Fox 12 Oregon, "I had a lady sitting at the bar the other night and she asked if she could have some and I wasn’t sure, so over the weekend, we did our research and checked with the controlling authorities and come to find, as long as we’re not making a medical claim or selling it, we’re allowed to give it away."

According to the outlet, the hand sanitizer is made with 80 percent alcohol, xanthan gum, and water.

In regards to giving the hand sanitizer away for free, Poteet said, "Ultimately, I’m part of the community, I want my friends and neighbors to be happy and healthy. All my neighbors getting sick and going down doesn’t do me any good. I want to be in a healthy community, and it feels good to be able to give back.”