One man figured out how to get free Starbucks coffee for a year

Usually it doesn't take too long before for someone scamming free food gets busted, but one man has figured out a shady way to get a free Starbucks coffee every day for a year.

While on a site for fast food employee rants, barista Brad Halsey detailed the annoying tactics used by one customer to get his gratis coffee.

According to Business Insider, Halsey said: "He purchased 365 Starbucks cards and registered every one of them online with a different birthday so that he gets a 'free birthday drink' EVERY DAY OF THE YEAR."

Halsey gripes that the customer, who is extremely particular about his order to boot, comes in everyday asking for the drink.

"Even though I know exactly how he 'beat the system' there, he pretends that his app is just malfunctioning and it magically gives him the same free birthday drink every day,​" Halsey wrote.

But, for all those fuming Starbucks fans who dish out $5 or more for their caffeine fix, you can take solace in the fact that he still had to pay at least $365 for the gift cards. Let's see how long it takes before he's busted.

Adding to the horrors, just days after Starbucks announced that it's adding real pumpkin to its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte, drinkers will reportedly have to wait longer this year to get their first sip. Last year the latte was available in stores starting August 26, but this year fans will have to wait until Sept. 8, CNBC reports.