Ohio woman calls police over phallic-shaped meat in stew, prompts investigation with medical examiner's office

Who’s hungry?

An Ohio woman became greatly concerned about the type of meat she purchased at the supermarket while making dinner for her family last week when she found what she thought might be a human penis.

RESTAURANT CUSTOMER TRIES SCAMMING FREE FOOD WITH DISGUSTING SCHEME, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW

Lamia Singfield of Akron recorded herself on Facebook Live, showing off her stewed beans and meat simmering on the stove. However, as she stirred her food, she discovered a phallic-looking cut of meat that didn’t quite match the smoked turkey tails she had purchased at the grocery store.

“It is what I think it is,” Singfield said after examining the strange meat. “There’s a hole at the tip,” she said.

Singfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The woman shared she was planning to call the grocery store, Save A Lot, where she had purchased the tails. She also checked her store receipt to ensure she had purchased “smoked turkey tails.” However, when she looked at the package, it said “smoked pork tails.”

She captioned her Facebook Live with “I’m soooo confused,” along with tagging several media outlets.

Though, Singfield was unsure the food was a pork or turkey tail, but instead a piece of genitalia – possibly human. So, she phoned the police after looking at it.

“The police came and they examined it, and it is, in fact, a penis. They are calling the medical examiner out here right now, and the coroner, because somebody is missing they stuff. Save A Lot has got some explaining to do,” she said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The woman said there were around 10 officers outside of her home and they have to treat her house “like it’s a crime scene” in case the item was in fact human genitalia.

However, after an investigator from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office came and looked at the meat, they concluded it was pork and likely a pig tail because it contained a bone, the New York Post reported.

Singfield reportedly hired an attorney to further look into the matter, unconvinced that it was a pork tail since it did not look like the other meat in the package. Further, she is concerned that the package was mislabeled in the first place as it was not turkey tails, which she believed she purchased, according to the receipt, the Post reported.

In a report from the Akron Beacon Journal, grocery store Save A Lot claimed it had not been contacted by Singfield.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Issues of quality receive the utmost priority and we take this matter very seriously. We can confirm that we have had no previous quality issues with this item and we have not been contacted by the customer in question or the local authorities regarding this incident. We will take the appropriate action at that time,” the statement read.