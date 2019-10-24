Ohio McDonald’s customer hit in face with blender thrown by employee after order dispute

A McDonald’s customer was hit in the face with a blender thrown by an employee after she went into the Ohio store to complain about an incorrect order.

Britany Price went through the fast-food chain’s drive-thru in Colerain Township on Sept 22, WLWT reports. However, when she received her order – cheeseburgers and Happy Meals – it was incorrect.

According to surveillance footage, Price is seen going into the store for assistance and waiting nearly 25 minutes to be helped. Eventually, Price goes to her car to get the food and demand a refund.

The situation escalated when Price came back into the store with the food, which she began throwing at the manager.

The manager retaliated and threw a blender from behind the counter. The blender struck Price’s face and knocked her to the ground. In the footage, Price is seen struggling to get up after the blow.

"I wanted to get some Happy Meals and some cheeseburgers and that was a very unhappy day for me," Price said to WLWT.

Price is now filing a civil lawsuit against McDonald’s for the assault, which she said is forcing her to undergo surgery to repair the shattered cheekbone and broken nose she suffered.

According to reports, police have not filed any charges regarding the attack.

In a statement to Fox News, the McDonald’s location's management confirmed the employee has been fired.

“The safety and security of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us. This behavior is not reflective of our values and we can confirm this individual is no longer employed by our organization.”

