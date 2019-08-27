NYC Taco Bell Cantinas reportedly using 'low alcohol imposters' for their cocktails

Apparently, thinking outside the bun sometimes means making weak cocktails.

Taco Bell Cantinas are popular among fast food fans for combining the chain’s popular menu with alcoholic drinks. It turns out, however, that depending on the location, fans may not be getting the drinks they expect.

The Taco Bell Cantinas offer customers beer, and various boozy cocktails, many of which are frozen. A recent report, however, claims that some locations in New York City are using “low alcohol imposters” instead of true liquor, according to Vinepair.

According to the report, certain locations are using fermented vodka, fermented rum and agave wine. The difference between these drinks and liquor is that while they are fermented, they haven’t been distilled. This technically makes them wine instead of hard liquor.

These sorts of drinks reportedly have lower ABV percentages.

The report also claims that these fermented liquors are being used chain-wide. It states that Taco Bell Cantina locations in other cities appear to be using true liquor. In Chicago, for example, guests can get a drink spiked with Ketel One Vodka. Another location, in Virginia, reportedly offers Jose Cuervo Tequila.

The report by Vinepair theorizes that it could be a “liquor license workaround.” Fermented drinks only require beer and wine licenses instead of liquor licenses.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.