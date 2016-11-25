No pretzels? No problem with these tasty alternatives for Oktoberfest

In case you haven't heard, German bakers are threatening a strike during the popular brew party Oktoberfest over wages. The German gastronomy union NGG is currently negotiating for a 6.5-percent wage hike for about 48,000 workers. If they don't get it, the bakers have threatened to walk off the job, leaving the fest, which draws millions of people every year, without their bread.

But there's no reason to get into a twist. In case there's a German pretzel shortage, we've got some classic alternatives and new inventions you can bring along.

And if you can't make it across the Atlantic, check out some great American beer gardens for some of the country's best brew scenes.

No matter where you choose to enjoy that delicious brew, a good salty snack may help your hangover.

1. Make your own at home

Baking up your own soft pretzels might not seem like the easiest alternative but the dough is simple enough to get together and you can flavor them with any of your favorite spices.

Recipe: Homemade Soft Pretzels

2. Stock up on weird pretzel "Lobster Tails" from the Cronut inventor

A lot of food mashups make sense. And while pretzel and lobster isn't necessarily the first idea that comes to mind, we trust pretty much anything Dominique Ansel-- the master pastry chef behind the Cronut and Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Shot-- puts in front of us. If you're allergic shellfish, it's ok to dig into this tail as there's no actual seafood in the recipe. It's filled with homemade peanut butter and butter crunch brittle for a little sweetness.

3. Bring a hunk of the world’s largest pretzel

The world's largest pretzel was actually made in Germany in 2008. Clocking in at 840 pounds, it was over 26 feet long and 10 feet wide. We're sure there was plenty of doughy goodness to go around. While that pretzel may be gone now, bakers in Reading, PA are going for the record soon at this year's annual Pretzel Festival. If you don't manage to nab a chunk of the big one, we're sure there are plenty of samples to take home as souvenirs.

4. Soft Pretzel Crust Pizza

While this may some like a made up food product, the pretzel crust pizza is a brand new invention of Little Caesars pizza chain. The "flavorful, buttery, soft pretzel crust" is made in store in each day. It's a relatively new offering but this pizza-pretzel might actually replace the plain pretzel as beer's favorite food companion.

5. Pretzel M&Ms

Continuing with the sweet and salty trend, Pretzel M&Ms combine milk chocolate goodness with crispy, crunchy pretzels pieces. Sure, a handful of these may not soak up all that alcohol but we imagine they taste pretty good with a classic stout.

6. Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

Pretzel bread is in and what better way to enjoy it than with America's favorite sandwich. Wendy's offers their Hot 'n Juicy cheeseburger between two doughy pretzel buns. Is this taking one's love of pretzels too far? Maybe. But we'll take some more of that honey mustard sauce anyway.

7. Pretzel Donut - the PreNut? The PretzOnut?

Bill's Donut Shop in Centreville, Ohio offers a pretzel shaped donut that we only hope tastes as good as it looks. These hand twisted snacks may give Cronuts a run for their money as the best new donut mashup.