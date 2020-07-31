New Jersey man has made more than 900 grocery deliveries for seniors for free during pandemic

One New Jersey man is going above and beyond for his community during the pandemic.

Greg Dailey, 50, who has been delivering newspapers to East Windsor residents for 25 years, has updated his business to include groceries – and it has grown into an entire network of devoted volunteers. To date, the man has made more than 900 deliveries to those who need help.

Dailey said back in March he received a call from an 88-year-old client who asked if he could deliver the paper closer to her front door. The man agreed, but the request made him think.

“My thought process was that if she’s struggling to get the newspaper from the sidewalk, how is she getting anything else done?” he told Insider.

Dailey called the woman while he was out shopping for groceries and offered to bring them to her doorstep.

Soon, others voiced interest, which led Dailey to create flyers advertising his services.

“My name is Greg Dailey and I deliver your newspaper every morning. I understand during these trying times it is difficult for some to get out of their house to get everyday necessities. I would like to offer my services free of charge to anyone who needs groceries, household products, etc. I will be shopping at ShopRite and McCaffrey’s and can deliver the goods directly to your front door,” the notices read, NJ.com reported. Dailey placed them inside the newspapers he delivered.

Since then, Dailey has delivered medicine, produce, toiletries and other necessities, as well as other wants – all for free.

"I told one of the gentleman, ‘I can stop at the liquor store if you want.’ His eyes went wide,” he said to the outlet.

Others have been touched by his commitment to his hometown, offering him gas money, donations toward the groceries, as well as helping him make the grocery runs. According to the New York Post, Dailey has 12 volunteers working to deliver to his customers.

Dailey, who is splitting his focus with reopening his frame shop, which he had to close during the pandemic, says he enjoys the delivery work.

“I sit there and talk to them. It’s become more than just a shopping and delivery service,” said Dailey.