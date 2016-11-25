Nestle uses naked models to sell natural coffee creamer

Nestle is the latest brand jumping on the au naturel bandwagon—and their marketing team has enlisted the help of a few attractive models in the buff to push their new product.

On April 24, Nestle took over Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, a small coffee shop in Manhattan’s trendy Lower East Side neighborhood. Models in head to toe body paint --and nothing else -- replaced the usual baristas—much to the surprise of the caffeine deprived patrons during morning rush hour. More actors in barely-there paint were scattered around the shop to flesh out the effect.

Amid sheepish smiles, grins, puzzled looks and full on belly laughs from customers, the barista takes orders until someone finally asks, “What is this?”

“So we are the all-natural café,” explains a cashier operator, decked out in a painted-on apron. “As is our creamer.”

Nestle’s Natural Bliss All-Natural Coffee Creamer was originally launched in 2011. Each flavor contains just five ingredients including milk, cream, sugar, salt and natural flavors. There are also no preservatives.

Codie Richards, a marketing manager with Nestle, told AdWeek that the brand knows “consumers want something natural in their creamer.”

But will the suggestive video really translate into sales?

“The Natural Bliss Café” clip was posted to YouTube two days ago and has already received 120,000 views.

But that’s small peanuts compared to the scantily-clad Charlotte McKinney’s love it or leave it Carl’s Jr. “All Natural” burger spot, which quickly amassed millions of views within days after the Super Bowl. But industry analysts said that despite the digital success of the video, the busty babe failed to generate real restaurant sales for the brand.

Maybe Nestle’s cheeky spot will have a happier ending.