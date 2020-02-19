National Tortilla Chip Day: 5 recipes you can make with tortilla chips

National Tortilla Chip Day is finally upon us, allowing us all an excuse to eat nothing but tortilla chips morning, noon and night.

Yep! Nothing but chips at every meal. And we’re not only talking about chips with salsa, or chips with guac. We’re planning to go all out for National Tortilla Chip Day, eating chips for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert.

Don’t believe us? Check out today’s menu:

Migas

This recipe for migas, shared with us by Isabel at Isabel Eats, is her take on the traditional Mexican breakfast dish made with crispy tortillas and eggs. You can use leftover tortilla chips too, but as Isabel says, there’s nothing like frying them up fresh.

Chilaquiles

Mely at Mexico In My Kitchen fries up her tortillas fresh for chilaquiles, too, before dousing them in red or green salsa, cheese and chicken. Get the recipe here.

Nachos

What’s not to love about this nacho recipe, courtesy of Marjorie at A Pinch of Healthy? It’s got beef, cheese, beans, cheese, beef, beans, and more cheese! Just be sure to use a hefty chip, as Marjorie says those “thin and crispy ones” won’t hold up to these generous toppings.

Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia

The aroma of tortillas wafts from these crunchy, salty tilapia filets, all thanks to this recipe from Amada at Striped Spatula. Crush up some chips and try the recipe yourself.

Cinnamon-Sugar Tortilla Chips

With just four ingredients, Danielle at The Creative Bite transforms tortillas into a crispy, crunchy and sweet dessert. Check out the recipe here, then try pairing them with a fruit salsa for the full experience.

Still prefer good ol' chips and salsa? Nothing wrong with that. Check out these 10 homemade salsa recipes that put store-bought to shame.