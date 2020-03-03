National Pound Cake Day: 5 recipes that celebrate an underappreciated dessert

Pound cake isn’t the showiest of desserts, often arriving at the table in an unassuming brick. But with the exception of our gluten-free friends, there isn’t a person alive who isn’t pleased as punch when a pound cake makes its way to the plate.

After all, pound cake has a lot going for it.

It’s buttery. It’s moist. It’s satisfying. And thanks to its signature density, pound cake usually contains more “cake” per square inch than anything else in the bakery department. (We’re looking at you, angel food cake.)

LOOK: LAVISH WEDDING CAKE DESCENDS FROM CEILING AT CELEBRITY WEDDING

In honor of National Pound Cake Day, we’ve scoured the internet to find five truly mouthwatering recipes. Try one tonight, and give this underappreciated dessert its due.

Kellie’s ‘Very Best’ Pound Cake Recipe

Kellie at The Suburban Soapbox admits she wasn’t always a “huge” fan of pound cake, but that all changed once she perfected this recipe for a classic, buttery version — which she imparts with a zesty twist. She also recommends pairing it with her homemade fig jam for a truly transcendent experience.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Lemon Sour Cream Poundcake

If you prefer your pound cake even zestier, this recipe from Stephanie at Plain Chicken might just do the trick.

“I took one bite and knew I was in trouble,” Stephanie claims.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Kentucky Butter Crunch Cake

According to Amanda at I Am Baker, this Kentucky Butter Crunch Cake breaks down into two main components: “the cream cheese pound cake and the butter pecan glaze.” We can’t find fault with either. Click here to check out the recipe.

Sweet Potato Sour Cream Pound Cake

Sweet potato pie is fantastic, so why wouldn’t it translate to pound cake? Ty, who shares her favorite dishes at On Ty’s Plate, only urges that you use “real sweet potato” — and skip the canned stuff — when making her recipe. “This point cannot be stressed enough,” she says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marble Pound Cake

Sweet potato not your thing? How about chocolate? Shannah at My Suburban Kitchen makes a pound cake that — she claims — rivals the kind they serve at a certain global coffee chain. Check out the recipe here.