National Doughnut Day's best deals

National Doughnut Day is here – and with it has comes some deals too sweet to pass up.

So, whether you’re a regular Homer Simpson type and can’t get enough of the sugary treat, or you’re more of an in moderation consumer – here are all the places offering up the best bargains for the day.

Dunkin’

America’s gotta run on more than just coffee. So all day on June 7, visitors can get a free Dunkin’ doughnut with the purchase of any beverage at the chain, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

For those who want a doughnut – hold the coffee – the nationwide chain known for its fluffy baked goods is offering just that. Stop by any Krispy Kreme and choose your favorite doughnut for free. Pink sprinkles? Chocolate glazed? Original? They’re all up for grabs, no purchase necessary – but only one per person.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walmart

While you’re picking up some groceries, make sure to swing by the bakery and grab a little sweet treat for yourself. In honor of the decadent day, Walmart is giving away 1.2 million doughnuts at 4,000 stores across the nation. Limit one per customer at participating locations.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Salvation Army

The organization that started it all -- Salvation Army established the first National Doughnut Day in 1938 in Chicago -- is pairing up with favorite baked good brand, Entenmanns, to deliver sweets throughout the day. According to its website, the charity organization will be handing out the packaged doughnuts at select areas around the country. However, there is a catch – most of the free doughnut events are for veterans.

Hardee’s

Though not traditionally associated with doughnuts, the hamburger chain is getting in on the special food holiday by offering up its unique Fruit Loop Mini Donuts for free with any purchase. Unlike the other chains, Hardee’s is offering its free doughnuts through Sunday. So if you are full of doughnuts on Friday, you've still got the weekend to take advantage of the deal. Though you do have to present this coupon, and it is only available at participating locations.