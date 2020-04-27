Movie theaters selling popcorn to go during coronavirus shutdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

There’s nothing like watching a movie with the sound of crunching popcorn in the background.

Like many businesses, many movie theaters across the country have had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. While theaters can’t show movies in areas under lockdown restrictions, some locations are doing what they can to keep the theater experience alive.

For some locations, this means selling large bags of movie theater popcorn to go.

Several movie theaters in Chicago have started selling the traditional movie snack through curbside pick-up orders, the Chicago Tribune reports. Theaters like Classic Cinemas and Pickwick reportedly are hoping that this will help them handle the economic impact of the closures.

Along with popcorn, Pickwick is also selling candy from its concession stand. According to the news outlet, about 300 to 400 cars showed up at the Chicago suburb theater for the first night it offered popcorn.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, Capital Cinemas in Princeton is selling popcorn to go as well, Kentucky Today reports. Cars have reportedly lined up around the block so families can take home some popcorn and soda (either for a movie night or possibly just general snacking).

Theaters in Massachusetts, Arizona and Texas have also reportedly started selling the crunchy snack.

It’s not just unclear when movie theaters will reopen or when big-budget studio films will also return and hopefully bring the large crowds back with them.

Chicago’s Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson discussed the to-go popcorn sales with the Chicago Tribune, saying “It’s an interesting time. You’ve got to be creative.”