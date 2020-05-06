Mother's Day: Brunch recipes to wow Mom

What better way to show your mom you care than with breakfast in bed?

This Mother’s Day, start Mom off on the right foot by whipping up something special with these easy, but still very impressive brunch recipes. And yes, cocktails are big part of it.

For the egg-loving mama

California-Style Tuna Eggs Benedict

Original recipe courtesy of The Suburban Soapbox

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 (5-ounce) cans Chicken of the Sea® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water, drained

1 large egg, slightly beaten

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

1½ tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 slices tomato

2 avocados, sliced

1 cup sprouts

1 teaspoon vinegar

4 large eggs

1 cup hollandaise sauce

Directions:

In a medium bowl, stir together tuna, beaten egg, breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, lemon juice, lemon zest, parsley, salt and pepper until combined. Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and shape into patties. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the patties to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the patties over and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Set aside and keep warm. Bring about 2 inches of water to a simmer in a large pot. Add the vinegar to the water and stir. Crack each egg into a separate ramekin or coffee mug. When the water is still (do not boil), slowly tip the egg into the water. Allow the egg to sit in the water for a few seconds to allow the white to cook, then carefully fold over the egg white making sure it doesn't stick to the bottom of the pan. Once the egg yolk is set, remove the egg to a plate using a slotted spoon. Transfer the patties to two plates and top each with a slice of tomato, avocado slices, sprouts and an egg. Spoon ¼ cup hollandaise sauce over each and serve immediately.

For the vegan mom

Fluffy Vegan Pancakes

Recipe reprinted from "Just The Good Stuff."

Makes 8 to 10 pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup gluten-free oat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 cup unsweetened nondairy milk

2 tablespoons coconut oil, plus more for greasing the skillet

3 tablespoons protein powder (plant-based, if needed; I like Garden of Life)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Mix-In Ideas:

Chopped dairy-free dark chocolate

Fresh blueberries

Mashed or sliced bananas

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the oat flour, baking powder, nondairy milk, coconut oil, protein powder, and vanilla. Mix until the ingredients are well combined and there are no lumps. Fold in any mix-ins (or leave plain!). Heat a large skillet over medium heat and grease it with coconut oil. Pour 2 to 3 tablespoons of batter per pancake into the skillet. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, about 3 minutes, then flip and cook on the other side until cooked through, about 3 minutes more. Serve the pancakes warm, with your desired toppings.

Notes: Tired of oat flour? Sub 1 cup sprouted spelt flour or 1¼ cups almond flour. Don’t have protein powder? Add 3 extra tablespoons of oat or spelt flour instead.

For the mother with a sweet tooth

Moscato Strawberry Shortcakes

Makes 6 to 8 shortcakes.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Barefoot Moscato Wine

1 package refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (package of 6 or 8)

2 pints fresh strawberries, quartered

2-3 tablespoons powdered sugar, depending on how sweet your berries are

Juice of ½ lemon

For whipped cream:

1 tablespoon Barefoot Moscato wine

1 pint heavy whipping cream, very cold

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Directions:

Place the quartered strawberries with the Moscato wine in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the powdered sugar and lemon juice and stir well. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook for the next 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bake the biscuits according to the package directions. You’ll need six of them, preferably large. When the biscuits are golden brown, remove from oven. Strawberry sauce should be nice and thick now — most of the strawberries should have broken down. Remove from heat. It will continue to thicken as it cools slightly. Whip the cream with the powdered sugar and wine until soft peaks appear. To assemble the shortcakes, split a biscuit open. Spoon strawberry sauce on top of one half along with a big dollop of whipped cream. Top with other biscuit half and more whipped cream. Serve immediately.

And now for the mom-approved cocktails — because what’s brunch without booze?

The tequila-sipper

Espresso Martini

Surprise mom with a caffeinated twist on this classic cocktail, made with tequila instead of vodka.

Ingredients:

1⅓ ounces Sesión Mocha

⅔ ounces Sesión Reposado

1 ounces cold drip coffee

⅓ ounces simple syrup

Shaved chocolate for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to shaker. Add ice and shake until cold. Double strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with grated chocolate.

The mimosa-fan

Mom-osa

Turn this brunch staple into a choose your own adventure by picking your mom's favorite juice.

Ingredients:

Refreshing juice of choice

Barefoot Rosé Bubbly

Directions:

Fill champagne flute halfway with Barefoot Rosé Bubbly, or your champagne of choose, and top with your refreshing juice of choice.

The vodka drinker

Dirty Rose

Take it from mom Kate Hudson, founder of King St Vodka — this is how to make a refreshing and bright Mother's Day drink.

Ingredients:

1 ounce King St Vodka

½ ounce rose water (pure, unsweetened)

1½ ounces fresh squeezed lemon juice

8-12 ounces sparkling lemon-flavored water

A dash of honey to taste

Dried roses to garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Strain into a tumbler glass

Note: You can also add a splash or hibiscus extract or cranberry juice for color