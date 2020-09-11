Mom creates incredible works of edible art for her daughters' lunches

She’s a gourmet Michelangelo.

A Japanese nursery schoolteacher has devised a creative way to get her finicky daughters to eat her food — by mimicking pop culture with her meals.

COMMUNITY RALLIES DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO FIND SPAGHETTIOS FOR GIRL WITH AUTISM

“I make things for my children that I think they would like,” the 44-year-old mother of three from Tokyo told Jam Press about her tasty pastime.

Some of her meticulously molded meals include a chocolate Chewbacca, an avocado Jabba the Hutt and a mouthwatering Winnie the Pooh comprised of egg yolks.

“When I look at the ingredients, I can imagine many characters,” said the “self-taught” home cook, who shares photos of the delicious doppelgangers to her 154,000 followers on Instagram under the name Etoni Mama. She told BuzzFeed she created her handle as an ode to her daughters’ names: Eko, Toko, and Niko.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Despite her sudden internet fame, the epicurean artist said she initially “put a face” on food to entice her daughter, whose diet had become unbalanced.

Naturally, giving meals cartoon makeovers might sound gimmicky. However, she takes pains to ensure that they taste as good as they look.

“It is absolutely necessary that it be absolutely delicious,” according to the mother, who spends up to an hour preparing lunch in order to meet her elementary schoolers’ strict standards.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The edible opuses have received glowing reviews on social media.

“This is the only Instagram page that I could sit and click on every single picture,” gushed one ‘Gram gourmand on a pic of a cat intricately carved out of a single watermelon.

“OMG, Such awesome food art,” fawned another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She’s not the first to go all out on her kids’ lunch. New York moms are devoting hours to concocting everything from bento box dioramas to anthropomorphic rice balls to appease their persnickety offspring.