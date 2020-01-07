Mom loses 140 pounds after changing her eating habits

It’s safe to say that this diet worked.

After realizing that her weight had become a problem, mother-of-two Stephanie Laska changed her eating habits and was able to drop 140 pounds. Seven years later, she has kept the weight off and is looking to help others.

“I’ve always struggled with my weight,” Laska, who once weighed close to 300 pounds, told the New York Post. “I actually thought I was being healthy, eating low-fat muffins, drinking skim milk, having dried fruit and granola bars.”

While on a trip to Disneyland, however, Laska attempted to go on a ride with her son. The safety bar couldn’t close all the way down, leaving a gap.

“[My son] had no protection at all,” she explained, “and I panicked, thinking this is rock bottom. It’s one thing to feel embarrassed about a seat belt, it’s another thing to feel like I put my child in danger.”

After deciding to take action, she spoke with a friend who had recently lost a lot of weight.

“He told me about eating higher-fat foods, moderate protein and lower carb; basically keto," she said. "So I started researching and experimenting in the kitchen. I like to eat and needed a diet that allows food.”

After some “trial and error,” Laska figured out a new healthy diet plan that worked for her.

“At the end of a long day, I used to eat two bags of popcorn or handfuls of trail mix,” Laska said. “Now, I eat a giant bowl of salad or sweet potato boats. I’ll eat whole platters of twice-baked potatoes with no shame.”

She calls her method “Dirty keto” or “lazy keto.” She allows herself to be flexible with the diet, as opposed to “using a bunch of graphs and calculators” to calculate her macronutrients.

Laska, along with her husband, authored a book of recipes, “The Dirty, Lazy, Keto Cookbook.”