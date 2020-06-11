Mississippi residents still buying record levels of alcohol, regulatory commission says

It’s always important to stock up on the essentials.

As the country dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, various states and regions handled the situation differently. Many places saw runs on specific items, like toilet paper or groceries.

In Mississippi, people are buying record levels of alcohol.

Liquor stores in the state are reporting sales that are up 8 to 10 percent, and have been that way since early March, WLBT 3 reports. Local store owners across the state attribute the rise in sales to reactions to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns that followed.

But it's not just a record over the previous months — the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control has reportedly already delivered 140,000 more cases this year than they did last year, and are handling a record number of orders from vendors.

The news outlet spoke with David Rushing of Joe T’s, a wine and spirits store in Ridgeland, about his shop's sales. “The volume was unbelievable. I think at first people were concerned that they were going to close us down and that hit real hard so everybody was just going crazy to make sure they loaded up on something.”

Rushing explained how this affected stores, saying that as vendors across the state are increasing their orders, “it’s hard for [liquor stores] to keep up. So we’re running about a week behind on being able to actually get stuck in that we’ve ordered.”

As states start to ease up on lockdown restrictions, sales of alcohol in Mississippi are reportedly still going strong, with the Mississippi ABC handling orders that are comparable to the Christmas and New Year holiday season.