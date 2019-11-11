Minnesota Arby’s tells parents, ‘Only well-behaved children’ are welcome

A Minnesota Arby’s created a stir last month after posting a sign on its entrance which told parents they’d be asked to leave if their little ones misbehaved.

Christina Hemsworth noticed the sign when visiting an Arby’s in Elk River – about 35 miles north of Minneapolis – on Oct. 6, Today Food reported.

“Only well-behaved children who can keep their on their trays and their bottoms on their seats are welcome. If you can’t do this you will be asked to leave,” the sign read.

Hemsworth told the outlet she was worried her 2-year-old would violate those strict terms of service but decided to eat there anyway.

While dining, an Arby’s employee cursed in front of family, an action she thought contradicted the restaurant’s plea for etiquette.

“I’m not a complainer – I’m really not,” Hemsworth told the outlet. “The manager could have addressed the message to people individually, not assigned it to the general public.”

Hemsworth recounted her experience in a Facebook post that night. The post racked up around 330 shares before she deleted it.

She then reached out to Minneapolis’ KARE 11 to share the story – which the station posted on its Facebook page.

Reactions were largely laudatory. Many praised the franchise for standing up to parents who failed to discipline their kids. Some who worked in restaurants were sympathetic to the Arby’s franchise.

“I wish more places did this,” read one post. “Maybe parents will get the hint and disciple their kids.”

Others thought the language was insensitive. Amid media coverage over the franchise’s sign, the franchise issued an apology.

“We recognize the language on this sign was insensitive,” read the company’s statement. “We removed it quickly, and have disciplined the manager and team working at the restaurant. It does not reflect our company values and the family-friendly environment we aim to provide in all of our restaurants.”

Fox News called the Elk River location with a request for comment. The restaurant declined and directed Fox News to Arby’s corporate offices, where a request for comment regarding the sign was not immediately returned.