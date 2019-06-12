Mexican fast food chain prompts outrage with launch of pineapple burrito: 'Taking things too far'

It’s a contentious fruit that almost every culture has attempted to add to their cuisine at some point.

But people have very strong views on where this prickly delight belongs, so anything that tests the theory is bound to blow up in the court of public appeal.

However Mexican fast-food chain Mad Mex in Australia has thrown caution to the wind this week, launching a tropical addition for customers to add to their burrito, or main meal, of choice.

Have you guessed what the controversial ingredient is yet?

Yup, if you guessed pineapple — you’re correct.

In the lead-up to World Pineapple Day — which falls on June 27 — Mad Mex has released its first pineapple burrito, an out there choice that is already being hotly debated online.

The limited-edition tropical addition came after National Burrito Day, in April, when the chain asked its customers what they’d like to add to a burrito.

Allegedly, the majority of customers said their choice would be pineapple.

For real.

And while it’s not a traditional ingredient in burritos, Mexico is the leading producer of pineapples across the globe.

Mad Mex CEO Clovis Young said he was prepared for the public backlash but wanted to help answer the question of whether pineapple should be a staple in Mexican food.

“Whilst some will call it sacrilege, we know there are a lot of pineapple fans out there,” he said.

“Some of them live in secret, and they’ve been waiting a long time for this day to come.”

Young said the launch was designed to empower these closet pineapple lovers to indulge their passion “with a fun twist on traditional burritos”.

He said if the public reaction was favorable to the tropical fruit, it could soon be a staple on the Mad Mex menu.

The offer was posted on the Mad Mex Facebook page today, and the public had a lot to say about it.

Mex attracted hundreds of comments — both irate and ecstatic — from Aussies far and wide.

Many people claimed the fruit had “no place in a burrito”, arguing if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“Pineapple is evil. Kill it with fire,” one person seethed.

Another customer reasoned, “I’m all for pineapple on pizza, but this is just taking things too far.”

“Also I really want a burrito now.”

