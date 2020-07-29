McDonald's worker refused to let pregnant customer use bathroom because she paid with coupon: report

When you have to go, you have to go. This is especially true for pregnant women.

A mother-to-be in England claims that a McDonald’s employee wouldn’t let her use the bathroom, despite the fact that she was a customer. The worker apparently had a problem with the way which she paid.

Amy Williams spoke with Fox News, explaining that she used a loyalty card to pay for her cup of coffee that day. In order to earn the free cup of coffee, she had to purchase 12 cups of coffee prior to that day.

When she asked to use the restaurant’s bathroom, however, she was denied because the McDonald’s worker said Williams hadn’t paid for her drink with “real money.”

“No pregnant lady should ever have to feel the way I did by such a huge company,” she said.

According to her, this is the first time something like this has happened to her while pregnant. “No one turns a pregnant lady away to use the (bathroom),” she explained, “even if they weren’t a customer!”

Fortunately, Williams was able to make it to a nearby café and use their bathroom, The Sun reports.

Williams told Fox News that before the lockdowns, she would visit McDonald’s once every two weeks or so. Now, she’s not sure if she’ll ever go back. When she complained to the company about the incident, she received an apology and the company thanked her for her feedback.

In a statement obtained by The Sun, a spokesperson for McDonald’s said, “We sincerely apologize to the customer in question for their experience, and are disappointed that our customer services fell below the standards we would expect on this occasion. Incorrect guidance was unintentionally provided, and the restaurant team have been reminded of our policies to help prevent this happening in the future.

The statement continues, “We appreciate people bearing with us at this time while our restaurant teams work hard to ensure they are implementing the updated safety measures and policies that have been put in place to help keep our customers and our people safe.”