©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

McDonald's offering free taste of its newest McCafe menu items

The special deal will run for a week

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
McDonald's is offering the promotion for one full week in November. (McDonald's)

McDonald’s is giving customers a way to extend their Halloween sugary fix and celebrate its newest menu additions all in one fell swoop.

The home of Ronald McDonald and gang announced earlier this month that it was adding three bakery items to its McCafe menu starting Oct. 28. Well, to sweeten this already no-doubt sugary deal, McDonald’s is offering its newest menu items for free with the purchase of a hot and iced coffee via the McDonald’s app.

Customers who order coffee can choose from one of the three new bakery menu items.  (McDonald's)

Coffee drinkers can earn an apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll at participating locations once a day, every day, from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9.

The trio of snacks are the first new baked goods to be permanently added to the U.S. menu in more than eight years, per a McDonald's press release.

In order to get the free baked goods, customers must order through the fast-food chain's app.  (McDonald's)

McDonald’s is hardly alone in offering free food in a bid to lure customers. Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme shared it would be celebrating Halloween by giving away a free doughnut to any customer who visited a participating location while dressed in costume. And more recently, Wendy's announced it would be giving away its new(est) chicken sandwich, for a limited time, to anyone who ordered via the chain's app.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.