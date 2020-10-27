McDonald's offering free taste of its newest McCafe menu items

McDonald’s is giving customers a way to extend their Halloween sugary fix and celebrate its newest menu additions all in one fell swoop.

The home of Ronald McDonald and gang announced earlier this month that it was adding three bakery items to its McCafe menu starting Oct. 28. Well, to sweeten this already no-doubt sugary deal, McDonald’s is offering its newest menu items for free with the purchase of a hot and iced coffee via the McDonald’s app.

Coffee drinkers can earn an apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll at participating locations once a day, every day, from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9.

The trio of snacks are the first new baked goods to be permanently added to the U.S. menu in more than eight years, per a McDonald's press release.

McDonald’s is hardly alone in offering free food in a bid to lure customers. Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme shared it would be celebrating Halloween by giving away a free doughnut to any customer who visited a participating location while dressed in costume. And more recently, Wendy's announced it would be giving away its new(est) chicken sandwich, for a limited time, to anyone who ordered via the chain's app.