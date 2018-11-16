McDonald's being sued for marketing Happy Meals to kids

McDonald's in Canada is being sued for allegedly advertising Happy Meals to children.

Justice Pierre-C. Gagnon of the Quebec Superior Court authorized the suit Wednesday, which is being overseen by Montreal lawyer Joey Zukran, Global News reports.

VIRGINIA DUNKIN' DONUTS OWNER CALLS POLICE ON BLACK CUSTOMER FOR USING FREE WI-FI WITHOUT PURCHASE

The lawsuit claims that promotions for the popular kid’s menu item inside McDonald’s restaurants violate the province’s consumer protection law, which prohibits commercial advertising toward children under 13.

The ads reportedly show pictures of the toys that come with the meal.

The class action would cover anyone who purchased a Happy Meal or individual toy at a McDonald’s in Quebec since Nov. 15, 2013 for a child under the age of 13.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told Global News it’s aware of the law and doesn’t believe the suit has merit.