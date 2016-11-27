Mariah Carey’s pre-wedding diet isn't that weird

Mariah Carey, the super diva herself and star of "Glitter," has reportedly been put on a very “strict” diet in preparation for her upcoming marriage to Aussie billionaire James Packer.

Carey reportedly wants to shed 20 pounds before she weds Packer in the Caribbean. But she's currently on tour in Europe and reportedly "hates" dieting. So it turns out she's being pretty liberal with the rider.

How does a true diva slim down?

There are protein shakes, grilled chicken, lean beef, grilled shrimp, Chilean sea bass, red wine, and “some of her favorites, like baked salmon, chicken salad—with light mayo or mustard—and sushi. Mariah also loves cheese.”

Oh god. Should we tell her that her diet includes everything or just let it happen?

