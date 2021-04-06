Man strangles Burger King worker after arguing over mask rules: report

Violence appeared to break out from nowhere in a New Jersey Burger King.

According to police, a man entered the restaurant in Wayne, and assaulted a female employee. While the March 27 incident is still being investigated, the man got into an argument with workers at the same Burger King earlier in the day over not wearing a mask.

Officers from the Wayne Police Department arrested David Siversten after locating him near the Newark-Pompton Turnpike, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. According to the officers, when they approached Siversten, he said "You got me."

Siversten allegedly entered the BK and began strangling a woman who worked at the restaurant. Fortunately, another worker intervened, at which point Siversten allegedly fled the scene.

While the victim reportedly complained about pain after the attack, she apparently declined to be taken to the hospital.

Earlier that same day, a suspect (determined to have also been Siversten) entered that same Burger King without a mask on. According to police, he argued with staff and authorities were also called. The man fled the restaurant before law enforcement arrived.

The officers who arrested Siversten described him as "agitated" and that he "appeared to be under the influence of alcohol." He has been charged with aggravated assault. According to the Wayne Police, Siversten injured himself during the booking process when he became uncooperative and "intentionally" slammed his head into a steel bench.

The man required medical attention and was taken to a nearby hospital, later transported to the Passaic County Jail.