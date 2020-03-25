Neighbors use RC car to drive beer to each other to maintain social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Everyone needs to stay stocked up on the essentials.

Video footage was uploaded to social media showing two neighbors sharing a beer while also still practicing social distancing. Since they live across the street from each other, however, they had to get a little creative.

Trevor Reinke, from Milwaukee, Wisc., shared the footage of the beer's trip across the street on his Facebook page. In the video, his neighbor Eric Trzcinski uses an RC car to drive the beer from one house, across the street and right up Reinke's driveway.

Trzcinski recently had the idea while driving home from work, Fox 6 reports. According to the news outlet, the self-proclaimed "car guy" strapped a spare exhaust tip to the back of an RC car, which made for the perfect beer bottle holder.

He then reportedly called up Reinke and told him to start filming once Trzcinski's garage door started to open.

Fortunately, Trzcinski was able to navigate the car around traffic and successfully drive the beer to his neighbor. Since the footage was first uploaded, it's garnered over 6 million views.

Of course, there are other ways to get drinks delivered, if you're so inclined.

As bars, restaurants and other venues across the nation are facing shut down orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are turning to breweries and other outlets to have beer delivered right to their homes.

States like Alabama and Mississippi have loosened laws involving the sale of beer to go, with the former state allowing restaurants to sell unopened containers of alcohol with curbside orders.