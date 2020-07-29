Majority of Americans eating more of these comfort foods during pandemic

Three-quarters of Americans are eating more comfort food than ever before, according to new research.

The study asked 2,000 Americans about their eating habits during their time in self-isolation and how they have used food to connect with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And results found food has played a large role in helping respondents cope with isolation — as 37 percent of respondents turn to their favorite feel-good foods daily and another 38% said they’re chowing down on comfort food every other day while at home during the pandemic.

Six in 10 respondents shared their go-to pandemic comfort food was ice cream, closely followed by chocolates or candies.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sensodyne, the survey also found 74 percent of respondents said cooking has been a successful coping mechanism for them as they deal with the stress of being home.

Forty-four percent of those surveyed said they have even learned a new recipe during quarantine and 32 percent have taken an online cooking class.

A quarter of respondents have also passed along their positivity and donated their cooking to those in need in their community.

The positive reactions associated with food hit home for the majority of respondents as six in 10 shared they have a certain food that brings them back to their childhood.

Another 72 percent of respondents agreed that food has always been their favorite way to connect with their loved ones.

TOP COMFORT FOODS EATEN DURING SELF-ISOLATION

Potato chips - 62%

Ice cream - 59%

Chocolate/candy - 58%

Pizza - 56%

Mac and cheese - 51%

Pasta - 46%

Mashed potatoes - 46%

Chicken noodle soup - 36%

TOP WAYS FOOD HAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED AMERICANS’ TIME IN SELF-ISOLATION

Learned a new recipe - 44%

Watched a cooking show or livestream - 39%

Learned new ways to prepare their favorite meals - 38%

Taken an online cooking class - 32%

Made food to deliver to those in need in their community - 26%

Attended virtual dinner parties - 22%

Donated food to health care workers and first responders - 19%

AMERICANS’ FAVORITE FOOD-RELATED MEMORIES

(Responses have been edited for length/clarity)

A spaghetti dinner with all of my dad's family

Baking cookies from scratch with my mom in the kitchen

Eating ice cream after baseball games with my grandfather

Eating popsicles with the neighbor kids

Eating watermelon outside with my siblings every summer

Enjoying fried chicken at Grandma’s after church on Sunday

Fresh fish from the lake. We always enjoyed going out catching fish, cleaning them and cooking them for supper.

Friday night buffet nights with my best friends in high school

I remember on Sundays we would have a roast with potatoes, carrot and onions

My grandmother would make pizza from scratch. She grew the herbs, made her own sauce and a thick Sicilian-style crust.