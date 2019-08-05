Krispy Kreme and Reese's team up to make 2019 the summer of 'more'

Hey, you got peanut butter in my Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The popular doughnut company is teaming up with America’s favorite peanut butter-encased-in-chocolate. The result is two doughnuts that are going to make staying in shape for the summer impossible.

Both companies took to social media to show off the new creations. Krispy Kreme shared a video that showcases the two new doughnuts, a peanut butter lovers doughnut and a chocolate lovers versions. They posted, “MORE doughnuts, MORE chocolate & MORE peanut butter! You want some more?! Reese’s lovers original filled doughnuts are available now!”

Reese’s joined in, posting, “We’ve teamed up with Krispy Kreme to bring you greatness. Reese’s Lovers Original Filled Doughnut greatness that is. Get yours now before they’re gone.”

In a press release, Krispy Kreme described the Chocolate Lovers Doughnut as “a chocolate Original Glazed® doughnut filled with chocolate peanut butter Kreme, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing and decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle.”

The Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut is similar, except (obviously) with more of a focus on peanut butter.

Krispy Kreme is also bringing the Reese’s inspiration to how they sell the doughnuts. According to them, “Krispy Kreme has also produced a limited-run of a custom two-pack box inspired by the iconic Reese’s two cup pack, enabling fans to purchase two Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers doughnuts, two Reese’s Chocolate Lovers doughnuts, or one of each.”

Dave Skene, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts described the new creation as one of the company’s best yet. He continued on, saying, “If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing.”