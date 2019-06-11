Expand / Collapse search
Published

Kraft launches Salad 'Frosting' product to convince kids to eat vegetables

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Some combinations are a match made in heaven: peanut butter and jelly, cookies and milk. And now another power flavor duo is making an entrance, vegetables and frosting, as Kraft has unveiled its new kid-targeted product, “Salad Frosting.”

IKEA TO ROLL OUT PLANT-BASED VERSION OF FAMOUS SWEDISH MEATBALLS

However, don’t lose your lunch over the thought of mixing frosting and lettuce. The Kraft Salad Frosting is actually just Ranch dressing disguised as a sweet treat to convince kids to eat their vegetables.

The food brand launched the product to ease the pressures of parents trying to convince their children to eat healthy.

The food brand launched the product to ease the pressures of parents trying to convince their children to eat healthy. (Kraft Heinz)

“According to a recent study, Ranch dressing is the most popular dressing in the United States, and kids will eat anything with frosting, right?” the press release notes. “It’s a match made for dinnertime bliss. Now, convincing children to eat salad, broccoli and carrots may be a whole lot easier. Just add Kraft Salad ‘Frosting.’”

“Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it,” Kraft head of marketing Sergio Eleuterio said in the press release.

No word yet on if the marketing gimmick will work on kids — or if it will go the way of Heinz’s EZ Squirt ketchup from 2000. The colored ketchups, which came in kid-friendly green, purple and blue, were considered one of the largest product failures of the time.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.