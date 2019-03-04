KFC launches crowdfunding campaign, hopes to bring bucket-shaped hot tubs to reality

KFC has some big ideas for 2019.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its intentions to “bring more of the company’s craziest and most innovative marketing ideas to life,” which include a hot tub shaped like a bucket of chicken*, and a live production of “Colonel on Ice.”

FAST FOOD HAS GOTTEN MORE UNHEALTHY OVER THE YEARS

The company is now also relying on fans to help crowdfund these “innovations,” according to a press release.

“KFC was founded with the spirit of innovation — the Colonel’s patented pressure frying process, bucket packaging, and his secret blend of 11 herbs and spices took the world by storm,” said Steve Kelly, KFC U.S. director of media and digital marketing, in a press release. “With the launch of KFC Innovations Lab, non-Colonels can now be part of that process and support important projects such as a hot tub that looks like a bucket of fried chicken, so we can keep focusing on making actual buckets of fried chicken.”

But KFC isn’t stopping at chicken-bucket hot tubs or ice-dancing Colonels. The chain is also setting up Indiegogo pages for: a “Little Colonel Locator” necktie, which can help connect KFC fans who also happen to be wearing the necktie within a 100-foot range; a Smart Cane Remote, which is essentially a universal TV remote embedded in a cane; and a cardboard picnic table, which can be used to host outdoor fried chicken feasts.

KFC has said that once any one of these projects is fully funded, the company will get started on honest-to-goodness production.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Initial backers of successful campaigns will also receive “KFC Innovations Lab-branded swag,” including T-shirts, sweatpants or stickers.

*Smiling hot-tub gent not included. Presumably.