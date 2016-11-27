KFC in the UK bans children to keep out 'scary' teenagers

At this KFC in Staffordshire in the U.K., it’s an adults-only party.

There’s nothing R-rated about the fried chicken restaurant though: It has just completely banned anyone under the age of 18 unless accompanied by an adult, after a spate of gang-related violence. KFC U.K. corporate has confirmed that this is the first time a KFC has partially banned particular customers.

If you’re under the age of 18, you can still order takeout, but you’re not allowed to sit inside the restaurant unless accompanied by an adult — a move that KFC manager Liam Dalgarno has called “a last resort.”

“The way some of these youngsters act can be scary for staff,” he told The Daily Mail. “People shouldn't have to experience that. A minority had been causing trouble. Really they only came in for the Wi-Fi but we have reduced the distance of it so now it only reaches the doors.”

Meir — the neighborhood where the KFC is located — has developed a reputation for gang violence. Last month, police had to break up a fight nearby that resulted in eight arrests and the seizure of two firearms.

