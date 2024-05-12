'Julie & Julia' bruschetta recipe made with ripe heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil

Few films have a mouth-watering impact on audiences, and the bruschetta scene from "Julie & Julia" is certainly one that warrants salivation.

Bruschetta, pronounced brew-sket-taah, dates back to Ancient Rome and is most favorably made with fresh, ripe local ingredients.

Recipe for bruschetta

Ingredients for bruschetta:

Italian bread, sliced

Red, yellow, green heirloom tomatoes

Fresh basil

Olive oil

Fresh garlic gloves

Salt

JULIA CHILD, A LEGACY OF TEACHING THE JOY OF FOOD

For an authentic bruschetta recipe, a few ingredients are required to both fill and satisfy guests.

Begin by slicing ¼-½ inch slices of bread, if they are not already in pieces. The tomato mixture will be heavy, so cut the slices thick enough to hold the ingredients. Wash and dice heirloom tomatoes into small pieces, and include the seeds. The middle of the tomato will add plenty of juice to the mixture.

Add a dash of salt and fresh basil leaves sliced into ribbons to a bowl filled with diced tomatoes. Gently mix with a spoon to combine all ingredients.

Place the oil in a pan over medium heat on the stovetop and add slices of bread. If the bread is too big for the pan, or you prefer smaller slices, cut each piece in half. Brown the bread until it is golden and flip it over to crisp the other side.

INDULGE IN ITALIAN CUISINE: BRUSCHETTA, PASTA, GELATO AND MORE

Once the bread is toasted, remove it and rub fresh garlic cloves over the slices. In doing so, you will experience little garlic flavor in each bite of bruschetta without overpowering the appetizer.

Cover the bread slices with the tomato mixture and serve immediately.

About "Julie & Julia"

In 2009, the comedy-drama "Julie & Julia" debuted to audiences in theaters across North America and detailed the story, written and directed by Nora Ephron, of an exhausted woman who was seeking a change of pace.

Julie Powell, played by Amy Adams, answers the phone calls of survivors and victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks against America, family members of those who lost loved ones, and callers who have nothing nice to say about the controversial rebuilding of the Twin Towers. Her day-to-day life is grief-stricken, and she is challenged to find happiness in her workflow.

One of the most memorable scenes cuts back and forth to Powell chopping whole, sweet heirloom tomatoes and pan frying toast over hot oil and her husband, Eric, played by Chris Messina, on the couch.

JULIE POWELL, FOOD WRITER OF ‘JULIE & JULIA,' DEAD AT 49

The couple is discussing one of Powell’s coworkers beginning a blog. As the conversation continues, Powell serves her husband a plate of some of the juiciest looking bruschetta you might ever see.

As Eric stuffs his face with the appetizer, he mumbles, "This is good. This is really good," through pockets of air, and encourages his wife to start her own blog about cooking.

At that moment, Powell decided to cook 524 recipes crafted by Julia Child, a renowned chef who made French cuisine accessible to American audiences, and blog about it for 365 days.

"The whole idea of writing a blog is to get away from what I do all day, the way that cooking is a way that I get away from what I do all day," Powell says in the film.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The film alternates between Powell producing her blog in the early 2000s and Child, played by Meryl Streep, crafting recipes and writing a controversial cookbook in the 1950s.

Through the film, viewers see Powell become engrossed in her blog, and she disregards her husband completely in favor of her writing. The marriage sees conflict as her pieces paying homage to Child take flight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2009, Street was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress, though she lost to Sandra Bullock for her work as Leigh Ann Tuohy in "The Blind Side".

In 2010, Streep won best actress in a musical or comedy Golden Globe for "Julie & Julia".