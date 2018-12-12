Journalist in Jordan arrested for inserting Salt Bae into 'The Last Supper'

A Jordanian journalist and media personality was arrested Monday for publishing a photoshopped image of "The Last Supper" featuring Salt Bae.

Mohammad Al Wakeel, who runs the website Al Wakeel News, was detained and denied bail by Jordan authorities after sharing the image on the website’s official Facebook page.

The cartoon, which shows Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, sprinkling salt on Jesus’ food, was deemed “offensive to Jesus by Christians and Muslims in Jordan,” Roya News reports.

Al Wakeel removed the image and apologized, saying it was a mistake by an editor in training, according to Grub Street. But that didn’t stop the government from pursuing charges against the man.

The journalist remains under investigation and was questioned by a Cybercrime Unit for the “cartoon ridiculing Jesus,” which is said to have incited a sectarian strife, Roya News reports.

If found guilty, the charge could land Al Wakeel in jail anywhere from six months to three years, according to The Daily Mail.