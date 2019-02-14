Jose Cuervo launching all-you-can-drink train excursion

All aboard the Jose Cuervo Express!

Tequila fans now have the chance to travel from Guadalajara to Tequila, Mexico on a vintage train while sipping an unlimited flow of the agave spirit.

SHAMROCK SHAKE RETURNS TO MCDONALD’S MENU, GETS MIXED RESPONSE ON TWITTER

The alcohol company recently launched the countryside excursion for anyone looking to take their love of tequila to the next level.

During the hour-long trek, passengers have the option of three different experience levels: Express, Premium and Premium Plus which offer various perks. If you want to go all-out, the Premium Plus, which costs around $130 per person, includes transportation in the exclusive wagon, seasonal fruit and Mexican snacks on board to go with the cocktails.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once in the town of Tequila, travelers will get to visit the agave fields for a harvesting demonstration, tour the 250-year-old local distillery and explore the area, grab lunch, check out a Mexican cultural show and experience a “classical” tequila toast.