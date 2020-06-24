Joey Chestnut addresses changes to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, plans to break record

Inside or outside, this man is going to eat a lot of hot dogs.

Hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut isn’t worried about the changes made to the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he plans on breaking his own record this year.

Joey Chestnut, a hot dog eating champion 12 times over, spoke with TMZ about the changes and seemed optimistic.

“There's a little bit of a bonus 'cause we're gonna be eating in air conditioning and there're less eaters, so they're making less hot dogs so they might taste better," Chestnut explained to the news outlet. “There's a good chance that we might have better conditions for a world record and [I will] be pushing for it.”

In fact, Chestnut seemed confident about his performance this year.

“I'm breaking the record this Fourth of July,” he said. “This is gonna be a weird Fourth of July, but [I will] make it memorable. My record 74, 75 just sounds like a good number but we'll see. If I'm feeling it, if I'm in the perfect rhythm, 77 is doable.”

Every Fourth of July, Nathan’s holds its annual hot dog eating contest at Coney Island. Typically, competitors from around the country (and even the world) gather to see who can test the amount of hot dog the human body can handle in front of a cheering crowd.

This year, however, things are going to be different.

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held at a private indoor location close to Nathan’s Coney Island location, CBS Sports reports. Unlike previous years, the competition will not be held in front of a live audience either.

This year’s competition will also feature fewer participants, with only five eaters competing as opposed to the regular 15. This change has reportedly been implemented to allow for social distancing.