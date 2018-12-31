Jimmy John's delivery driver found hiding stash of weed in sandwich

A Jimmy John’s delivery driver in Minnesota was busted for hiding marijuana in a sandwich.

The Osseo Police Department posted about the unusual encounter on Facebook Wednesday.

An officer pulled over the delivery vehicle for a moving violation, but as she approached the car, she noticed a “free smell” coming from inside.

MICHIGAN RESTAURANT OWNER OFFERS FREE FOOD TO COAST GUARD BECAUSE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN 'IRRITATES ME TO NO END'

“That free smell wasn’t that of a tasty Turkey Tom or Vito sandwich,” the department wrote.

Officials also shared photos of the sub with a long roll of weed packaged in saran wrap stuffed between the meat and bread.

“No, that is not a pickle or oregano adorning that sandwich,” the post read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Moral of the story, don’t hide your weed inside your sub sandwich. We can still smell it behind all the other deliciousness. #DrugsAreBadMmmkay #NiceTry #FreeSmells.”

While medical marijuana is legal in Minnesota, for those without a green card, possession of more than 42.5 grams of the drug will result in a $200 fine. Possession of more than that is considered a felony, with a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to StateLaws.com.

A spokesperson for Jimmy John's did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.