Published

Jessie James Decker’s Fried Breakfast Tacos

prep time: 10 Minutes

cook time: 15 Minutes

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 to 6 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons whole milk
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Olive oil, for frying the eggs and tortillas
  • 4 to 6 slices thick-cut bacon
  • 4 to 6 fajita-size flour tortillas
  • Sliced avocado, for serving
  • Shredded Mexican cheese
  • blend, for serving
  • Louisiana hot sauce, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the milk. Season with salt and pepper.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat a drizzle of oil over medium heat. Add the eggs and scramble until they are firm and no liquid egg remains, about 5 minutes. Transfer the eggs to a plate.

In the same skillet over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until the strips are browned on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Flip with tongs and cook for an additional 2 minutes, or until browned and crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.

In a separate large skillet, heat 3 to 4 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add 1 tortilla at a time, frying each side for 3 to 5 seconds. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and repeat.

To assemble each taco, layer a tortilla with a scoop of egg and a slice of bacon down the middle. Top with sliced avocado, shredded Mexican cheese, and a couple squirts of Louisiana hot sauce. Fold over and enjoy.

From JUST FEED ME by Jessie James Decker Copyright © 2020 by Jessie James Decker. Reprinted by permission of Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

