Japan’s first naked restaurant backtracks on strict rules banning elderly, overweight

Just weeks after announcing that it would ban diners who were overweight or over 60, Japan’s first naked restaurant has backtracked on some of its stricter policies.

The Amrita, set to open in Tokyo this August, said that over the weeks following its opening announcement, it received “dozens of requests to relax its rules” and that it would now be opening its doors to "anyone aged from 20 to 120,” reports The Telegraph.

The restaurant had previously stated that it reserved the right to turn away any customer who weighed 30 percent over the ideal weight for his or her height (management even said it would keep scales on hand to double check)—but that rule has also been struck down in the wake of mounting criticism.

The restaurant is still upholding its ban on tattoos—which are often linked to organized crime rings in Japan—stating that they could “cause a nuisance" to other guests who want to touch them or invite unwelcome small talk from curious onlookers.

Upon entering the eatery, all diners will still be provided with paper underwear to wear while they feast on the organic cuisine. Male dancers are set to perform a show during evening seatings.

Tickets to the first Amrita, which is a Sanskrit word for immortality, start at $131 and go up to $536. Many evenings have already sold out but according to the website, there are other pop-up restaurants planned for Nagoya and Kyoto.