Cookbook author Jamie Geller shared her brisket recipe with Fox News Digital ahead of Rosh Hashanah this October, the celebration of the Jewish new year.

"I love the symbolic foods of Rosh Hashanah," she told Fox News Digital in a video interview. "There are many foods that we eat that include apples and honey, which are the most well known." (See the video at the top of this article.)

The apples and honey are consumed, she said, "for a sweet new year" — but Geller said she likes to take this theme of "sweetness" throughout the entire meal.

"What has become more popular is to now work all of these symbolic foods into all of your dishes," she said – even ones that would not normally be thought of as "sweet."

"Even for my classic brisket," she said.

Geller, the author of "Jewlish by Jamie," a kosher cookbook of Jewish recipes, told Fox News Digital she recommends drizzling the brisket in honey shortly before serving.

"Anywhere you can add a little bit of honey, it doesn't hurt," she said.

Jamie Geller's Brisket Recipe

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours

Serves 10

Ingredients

1 4-5 pound beef brisket, 2nd cut

Jamie Geller Hungarian Rub

Kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

Olive oil

2 medium red onions, sliced

2 medium carrots, diced

2 celery ribs, diced

8-10 large garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups good-quality dry red wine

1 cup beef broth

1 bouquet garnish: 6 parsley stems or 2 teaspoons dried parsley, 3 thyme sprigs (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme), 3 rosemary sprigs (or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary), 2 bay leaves

Honey, for drizzling

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300°F.

2. Heat a large Dutch oven, lightly coated with olive oil, over medium-high heat. Pat dry the brisket and generously season both sides with Hungarian Rub, salt and pepper.

3. Sear the brisket in the hot oil until nicely browned and caramelized, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer the brisket to a rimmed baking pan and set aside.

4. Add oil if necessary to lightly coat the bottom of the Dutch oven. Add onions, carrots and celery, season with salt and pepper, and sauté stirring occasionally until the onions are softened and golden about 10 minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomato paste, and sear the paste until it has darkened and is very fragrant. The paste should be dark red and not black.

5. Add wine and scrape up any browned bits with a spatula. Add the beef broth.

6. Add brisket and any accumulated juices and the bouquet garni. Cover and braise at 300°F for 3 ½ to 4 hours or until a fork can be inserted into and removed from the center of the brisket with no resistance.

7. Carefully remove brisket to a cutting board and let rest for 20 minutes. Cover loosely with foil if you will be serving immediately.

8. Strain vegetables and bouquet garni and discard. Pour the braising liquid into a saucepan and reduce over medium heat to concentrate the flavors and/or until the liquid coats the back of a spoon. Skim any fat that pools at the top, if desired. Adjust seasoning once you have reached desired consistency.

9. Slice brisket against the grain and arrange on a platter. Drizzle with honey, sauce and serve any extra sauce in a gravy boat on the side.

This original recipe is owned by Jamie Geller and was shared with Fox News Digital.