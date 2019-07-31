Italian officials ban McDonald's near ancient Roman monument

Italian officials have barred McDonald's from building a restaurant near an ancient site in Rome, with some believing it would be disrespectful to serve burgers so close to archaeological wonders.

The Ministry for Cultural Heritage on Wednesday announced the decision to prohibit the fast-food giant from opening a location near the Baths of Caracalla, which dates back to the third century.

Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli posted the news to Facebook.

"Already expressed my opposition to a fast food in the archaeological area of Caracalla Terme," he wrote. "I inform you that the cultural ministry revoked authorization."

Virginia Raggi, the mayor of Rome, tweeted that "the wonders of Rome must be protected.

The chain had hoped to build an 8,600-square-foot restaurant and obtained a permit to do so. The area where the restaurant would have been built is near the baths, the Colosseum and other sites of historic significance.

McDonald's operates 40 locations in the Italian capital, some near landmarks including the Piazza Navona, Piazza di Spagna -- the Spanish Steps -- and the Vatican, Reuters reported.

The country has 578 McDonald's locations, according to statista.com. Only Germany, France and the U.K. have more.

The chain did not respond to a Fox News request for comment.