Influencers reportedly tricked into promoting diet drink with cyanide in it

This is why it’s always important to read the fine print.

A new TV show on the BBC aired a prank that reportedly convinced influencers to promote a fake diet drink that was made with hydrogen cyanide. While at least one of the influencers turned down the opportunity, the show claims that others were willing to promote the potentially deadly drink.

The show, hosted by Irish rapper Blindboy, aimed to expose celebrities and influencers for endorsing products that they don’t actually use, The New York Post reports. The segment involved inviting three influencers to an audition to be a “brand ambassador” for a product called Cyanora.

The influencers were then given information about the drink (which, unbeknownst to them, was fake), which included the fact that hydrogen cyanide was in the drink.

Lauren Goodger and Mike Hassini, former cast members on the show “The Only Way is Essex” and Zara Holland, from “Love Island,” were invited to the audition.

Holland’s agent reportedly stated that her client would only endorse the product if she was able to try it first. Goodger and Hassini, on the other hand, allegedly agreed to promote Cyanora without actually trying it.

The New York Post reports that Holland sent a statement to the show’s producers saying that while she read out the ingredients, she did not immediately recognize what they were. She added, “I would like to make it very clear that my followers on social media follow me because I only promote products that I have tried first and know a lot of detail about them. My followers are extremely important to me and I would never deliberately mislead them or promote a product that was dangerous.”

In another statement obtained by the New York Post, Goodger’s talent agency confirmed, “Lauren was asked by her old management to appear in an advert for a new water. There was no mention of what the water contained before the meeting. The money on the table was quite a large sum of money.”

Her former agency, who reportedly set up the meeting, said that Goodger would never promote a product with "harmful or suspect ingredients."

The New York Post reports that Hassini declined requests for comment from multiple news agencies.