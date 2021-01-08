Coronavirus outbreak among In-N-Out employees in Colorado grows, restaurants remain open

Two In-N-Out burger locations responsible for recent coronavirus outbreaks remain open.

Cases linked back to a COVID-19 outbreak the day before Christmas at the restaurant's locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs are on the rise, as the restaurants remain open despite infections.

As of Friday, there were 62 COVID-19 cases among In-N-Out employees at a fast food restaurant in Aurora, up from 42 the week before, and 83 cases at a location in Colorado Springs, up from 80 in the previous week, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The outbreak occurred before Christmas when cases at both locations totaled 80.

The restaurants are reportedly responsible for the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in El Paso County after a nursing home, according to the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

"Based on Public Health’s follow up and investigation, In-N-Out is adhering to frequent cleaning and disinfecting protocols, in addition to enacting employee screenings, exclusion of ill employees, and cohorting staff," Public Health told the Colorado Springs Business Journal in an emailed statement.

"Recommendations to temporarily close are given when transmission within the facility is identified and to allow for proper cleaning and disinfecting."

No customers appear to have been infected, the Public Health Department confirmed.

Colorado has passed a number of public health and executive orders urging residents to wear protective face masks, social distance, avoid public gatherings and limit travel.

Employees who tested positive along with those who came in close contact with them were "excluded from the workplace," In-N-Out’s Vice President of Operations Denny Warnick said in a statement following the December outbreak.

In-N-Out did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment regarding the recent uptick in cases trace back to its locations.

Cortney Moore contributed to this report.