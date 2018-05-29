Hungry thief steals 3 pizzas, ice cream from Maine church food pantry

Members of a church in Maine were devastated Tuesday morning after discovering that someone had broken in and vandalized the property in addition to stealing from the food pantry.

The Old Orchard Beach United Methodist Church said that some time between Monday night and Tuesday morning, someone had “forcibly entered the food pantry” after entering the property through a door that had been left open.

According to police, the burglar left with three frozen pizzas and some ice cream.

But the church seemed to be more upset about the damage done than that the items stolen.

“They spent a substantial amount of time vandalizing the pantry and the church. There was nothing done that can’t be cleaned or fixed, but still disrespectful of the church and the community we serve.”

The extent of the damage was seen in several photos that the church shared on its Facebook.

The church said it will be taking measures “to secure the building” going forward, but offered its “prayers” for the thief.

“Please pray for the person or persons involved in this unfortunate incident and - as always -for our wonderful community.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.